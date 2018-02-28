FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain chances likely Wednesday night

Patchy Rain & Cooler Wednesday

More Rain Around Thursday

Wall-to-Wall Weekend Sun

Wednesday and Thursday have been declared First Alert Days.

Patchy light rain will arrive Wednesday, a bit earlier in our western counties, perhaps during the morning hours. For areas around Charlotte, the light areas of rain are a better bet for the midday and afternoon hours. Afternoon readings will be cooler Wednesday under cloudy skies, mainly in the 50s.

The bigger rain chance will come Wednesday night and linger into Thursday. There could be periods of heavy rain - especially overnight. It will be warmer though Thursday as highs reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. As the front rolls east across the WBTV viewing area Thursday afternoon, there is potential for a few thunderstorms, perhaps even some isolated severe weather - something we are monitoring.

That system will depart by Friday and that will bring huge changes. The sun will reappear and the breeze will pick up. Highs will be in the low 60s with overnight lows in the chilly 30s from Friday through the weekend and the sun will stick around just as long.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

