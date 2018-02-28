Search underway for missing 12-year-old in Union County

Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old in Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, Chancellor Ashton Kelly was last seen leaving his home on Salmon River Driver in the Meriwether neighborhood around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Deputies say Kelly was walking towards the pool area in the neighborhood.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and black Jordan's, deputies say.

Deputies believe Kelly "left home voluntarily but has not returned."

If you see Kelly or know his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 immediately.

