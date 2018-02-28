Missing 12-year-old found in Union County

Deputies have found a 12-year-old who was reported missing in Union County Wednesday morning.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, Chancellor Ashton Kelly was last seen leaving his home on Salmon River Driver in the Meriwether neighborhood around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Deputies say Kelly was walking towards the pool area in the neighborhood.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and black Jordan's, deputies say.

Deputies believe Kelly "left home voluntarily but has not returned."

On Wednesday afternoon, deputies said the child was found in a wooded area near his home.

If you have any information, you're asked to call deputies at 704-283-3789.

