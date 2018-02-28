BREAKING: One dead after high speed chase

Hello everybody. It's Wednesday, February 28. This is Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. Here is a first look at the stories we're following on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-7 a.m. Let's get the morning started together!

Back to that breaking news in Chester, South Carolina. One person is dead following a high speed chase with police. It ended on Saluda Street where officers opened fire. WBTV's Caroline Hicks will have a live report with the latest on what happened and what the next step is in the investigation.

BILLY GRAHAM: This morning a Samaritan's Purse cargo plane will fly Reverend Billy Graham's body from Charlotte to Washington, D.C where it will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. He's the first private citizen to have that distinction since Rosa Parks in 2005, and only the fourth in history.

The attorney for Keith Lamont Scott's family says they will file a lawsuit after the city of Charlotte is rejecting a settlement.

Today, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will return to campus. As students there are pressing for stricter gun regulation Charlotte Mecklenburg School students are bringing their movement to our city. We'll explain "March for our Lives."

NEW at 6:45 a.m.: It's safe to say any pre-schooler loves to be outside to play but what if the learning took place outside too? We'll show you what it's like at a n entirely outdoor preschool.

FIRST ALERT DAY: Keep your umbrella handy. You won't need it this morning but Meteorologist Al Conklin is timing out when you absolutely have to use it.

Tune in now!

Christine