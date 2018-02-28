Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Chester County

A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting following a high-speed chase in Chester County Tuesday night.

According to Chester police, officers were chasing the driver of a stolen car out of Richburg around 10:20 p.m. The chase reportedly ended in a crash on Saluda Street.

That's when police say two officers approached the vehicle and the driver produced a weapon. The officers fired, fatally shooting the man, police say.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate the shooting.

Police say a handgun, cash and what appeared to be drugs were recovered from the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The man's name was not released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.