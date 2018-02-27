Charlotte Rescue Mission leader speaks on Graham family connections to organization

A person was killed in an officer-involved shooting following a high speed chase in Chester County Tuesday night.More >>
A person was killed in an officer-involved shooting following a high speed chase in Chester County Tuesday night.More >>
At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the public will have a chance to pay their final respects before, on Thursday morning, Graham’s body will be returned to Charlotte in preparation for Friday’s services.More >>
At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the public will have a chance to pay their final respects before, on Thursday morning, Graham’s body will be returned to Charlotte in preparation for Friday’s services.More >>
Police say they were called to a home in the 1300 block of Reid Street around 7:42 p.m. where officers found Watkins dead with a gunshot wound.More >>
Police say they were called to a home in the 1300 block of Reid Street around 7:42 p.m. where officers found Watkins dead with a gunshot wound.More >>
After two busy days in which some 10,000 people paid their final respects to the Reverend Billy Graham at his namesake library, things are quieter on Wednesday as workers prepare for the funeral on Friday.More >>
After two busy days in which some 10,000 people paid their final respects to the Reverend Billy Graham at his namesake library, things are quieter on Wednesday as workers prepare for the funeral on Friday.More >>
A North Carolina woman says she was knocked unconscious and raped Sunday by a man she met through an online advertisement on Craigslist.More >>
A North Carolina woman says she was knocked unconscious and raped Sunday by a man she met through an online advertisement on Craigslist.More >>