CMS students to bring "March for our Lives" to uptown

Student survivors of the Parkland school shooting continue to press for stricter gun regulations.

The movement that started in Florida has now made its way to Charlotte because of a few students from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

“We all met for the first time yesterday,” senior at Myers Park High School Maddie Syfert says.

Syfert and Carly Lerner, senior at Charlotte Country Day School, sat down with WBTV’s Amanda Foster Tuesday.

The teens say all of the members of the organizing group go to different high schools, but are coming together for this purpose.

“All we really want is to do something, because nothing really has been done right now,” Syfert says.

Students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school in Florida are motivating teens across the country like Syfert and Lerner.

Student Cameron Kasky planned a March 24th on Washington, which is now sprouting look-alikes in cities across the country, including Charlotte.

“I couldn’t let it out of my head. I was like, I’ve got to know more, and I’ve got to know how I can help,” Syfert says.

Social media is both connecting these teens to each other and to their peers in Florida.

“I saw them tweeting and posting things on Instagram and it felt much closer to home,” Lerner says.

They say they are not against all guns or the second amendment, just ones like the AR-15 used to kill 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“There are responsible people out there, but all we’re fighting for is that weapons of war should never be out there,” Syfert says.

The teens say they have mostly been met with support, but are aware critics call them “brain washed,” and say their march is a “waste of time.”

“We will make change, and we can make change, and we have the power to make change,” Lerner says.

The Charlotte students will march the same day as the DC march- March 24 at 11:00 a.m., beginning at the First Ward Park in uptown.

Click here for the event's Facebook page.

