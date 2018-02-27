'Security threat' at Charlotte airport determined to be a theate - | WBTV Charlotte

'Security threat' at Charlotte airport determined to be a theater prop

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A security threat that was called in at Charlotte Douglas International Airport was determined to only be a theater prop.

Airport officials contacted local law enforcement to assist with a "security issue" Tuesday night.

According to a spokesperson for the airport, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the scene.

Police presence could be seen in the area Tuesday evening.

