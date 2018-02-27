Jim Bakker sobs

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.

Break tonight, a letter with an unknown substance made eleven people ill at a military base in Fort Myers, Virginia tonight. Three people were hospitalized but are said to be recovering. Officials aren’t saying what the substance is.

We learned tonight Billy Graham’s father was a founder of the Charlotte Rescue Mission 80 years ago this month. Reporter Alex Giles shows us a letter the Executive Director of the Mission has on his wall, which could be the last document every signed by Reverend Billy Graham.

We’ll also get a sneak peek inside the canvas cathedral being assembled for Friday’s funeral in the Billy Graham library parking lot. It’s massive.

Not only did former president Bill Clinton visit Billy Graham’s casket today, but we got a surprise when televangelist Jim Bakker came to show his respects. Bakker told the story of Graham seeing him in jail and telling him at the low point of his life, he loved him, and God loved him. Bakker broke down in tears reciting the event.

They say they’re not against guns or the second amendment, but some local students have joined survivors of the Florida massacre to try to ban what they call, “weapons of war like the AR-15.” Reporter Amanda Foster is finding out how the Charlotte students have hooked up with the national movement.

And you’ll never guess what they found floating dead in the Catawba River—a five-foot alligator. Wildlife officials believe someone had been keeping it captive. A fisherman saw the carcass and towed it to shore.

It’s all when you join us for WBTV News at 11:00 tonight!