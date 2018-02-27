Capitol Hill prepares for arrival of Rev. Billy Graham

Billy Graham was widely regarded as America's most prominent Christian leader, pastor to both presidents and everyday Americans. (Source: The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)

Before being laid to rest this coming Friday in Charlotte, the wooden casket holding the body of Reverend Billy Graham will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

It is a tribute usually reserved for presidents. However, Graham has the distinction of being the first religious leader to be recognized at this level.

This catafalque (wooden platform) was built in a hurry after Pres. Lincoln was assassinated. Today Billy Graham’s simple pine plywood casket will be placed on it, just as Lincoln’s was in 1865. This is a rare honor, and Mr. Graham would have given all the glory to God. pic.twitter.com/i2B8gKVldF — BGEA (@BGEA) February 28, 2018

Related: Rev. Graham to lie in honor in US Capitol Rotunda ahead of Charlotte burial

The Samaritan's Purse DC-8 plane carrying Billy Graham to the U.S. Capitol departed around 8 a.m., Charlotte-Douglas International Airport tweeted.

The @SamaritansPurse DC-8 flight crew loaded my father’s casket onto the plane for this historic trip. pic.twitter.com/KRo1q2vcTv — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) February 28, 2018

A late-morning service is scheduled that will involve President Donald Trump and members of Congress. The Graham family will also be in attendance.At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the public will have a chance to pay their final respects before, on Thursday morning, Graham’s body will return to Charlotte in preparation for Friday’s services.

Related: Click here more about "America's Pastor" Rev. Billy Graham

WBTV has a crew in Washington and will have full coverage during the day starting at 9 a.m. on Morning Break.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.