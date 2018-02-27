Forever Family: Meet Jordan

Every week, our Forever Family child strikes me in a totally different way. This week we meet Jordan.

This young man is one of four siblings. Follow me here, because you’ll be astounded to hear all three of his siblings have been adopted, and yet Jordan’s still waiting. What on earth?

He probably wouldn’t want me to say this, but Jordan is as endearing and charming a young man you’ll meet. While he might not be in love with that description, what parent wouldn’t want to hear that about their kid?

I won’t keep rambling because the video will illustrate my point far better than my vocabulary. Please keep in mind the state of North Carolina will provide both free healthcare and free college to our major state universities for adopted children 13 years of age or older.

Please spread the word and let’s create a quick and happy ending, followed by a new beginning for this delightful young man!

We hope that you know someone who might pick-up the phone and call.

To learn more about adopting Jordan, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org.

