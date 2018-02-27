Gaston Co. robber arrested after leading police on brief foot ch - | WBTV Charlotte

Gaston Co. robber arrested after leading police on brief foot chase

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Gaston County police responded to an armed robbery at a Walgreens Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Dallas-Cherryville Highway.

The armed robber exited the building and led officers on a brief foot chase where he was later apprehended in the rear parking lot of a McDonald's, police say.

The suspect was treated for a possible overdose and was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Facility. 

