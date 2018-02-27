Incoming freshmen at one NC university will no longer pre-select roommates

Universities across the nation are preparing to welcome thousands of incoming freshman onto their campus this summer. For most students, one step in preparing for college is selecting a roommate.

But one North Carolina university plans to make some changes to their roommate selection process.

Duke University released a statement welcoming the class of 2022 informing them of new changes of pre-selecting a roommate. The university says the decision of selecting a freshman roommate can be one that works against a student's "education and social experience in the long term."

The school says for that reason the school will pre-determine a student's roommate assignment through random selection.

In the statement, the university says they will take into consideration a student's lifestyle preference such as sleep hours and study location when pairing the students.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.