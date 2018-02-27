WBTV Sports Overtime: App State spring football update-- Clifton Duck makes the most of his opportunity

For former Butler star Clifton Duck, going to Appalachian State to play football was an easy choice and he has certainly made the most of his opportunity.
For more on Duck and the outstanding 2 years he has had thus far, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.