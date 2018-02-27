Lt. Gov. Dan Forest requests Billy Graham statue in U.S. Capitol Building

A statue of Billy Graham may soon be in the U.S. Capitol Building.

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest tweeted Tuesday, "soon, a statue of Billy Graham will reside in the US Capitol Building showing our admiration for the life he lived, the faith the held, the Gospel he preached and the pride we have in calling him our own."

Forest wrote a letter to the architect of the Capitol, asking the Joint Committee of the Library of Congress to approve North Carolina's request to replace the statue of Governor Charles B. Aycock in Statuary Hall with a statue of Reverend Billy Graham.

"Today, as Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina and President of the North Carolina Senate, I write to encourage you to approve North Carolina's request to replace Governor Aycock's statue with one of Rev. Graham," Forest stated in the letter.

Graham died just before 8 a.m. Wednesday from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville. He turned 99 on Nov. 7.

Graham's body is currently lying in repose at the Graham Family Homestead in Charlotte, where thousands have visited since Monday.

Wednesday, Graham's body will be taken to the U.S. Capitol where he will be the first private citizen to lie in honor there since Rosa Parks in 2005. Rev. Graham's body will lie in honor for Wednesday and Thursday.

Graham’s funeral service starts at noon on Friday, March 2. The funeral will be private and open only to invited guests. Burial will follow.

