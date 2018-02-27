Charlotte officer accused of sex assault facing 28 felony charges

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer accused of sexual assault faces 28 felony charges.

Matthew Porter, 54, faces eight counts of first-degree sex offense and 20 counts of indecent liberties.

CMPD says the victim, now 17, reported the incidents in Nevada, where she currently lives. The teen told deputies that she was assaulted by Porter between the period of July 2010 and December 2013.

"There is no indication these incidents occurred while he was on duty," CMPD stated. Porter was reportedly close with the teen's family.

Porter was placed on unpaid administrative leave. He has been employed with the department since July of 1995 and works in the aviation unit.

“I am disappointed that one of our officers is accused of this very serious offense," CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said in a statement. "We represent the law and absolutely will not tolerate one of our own violating it. It’s our job to protect this community. We have no place in our ranks for anyone who would violate the trust of a child in this manner.”

CMPD tweeted about the arrest around 1:40 p.m.

CMPD has arrested one of its officers in connection with 28 felonies. Officer Matthew Porter also has been place on unpaid administrative leave. — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 27, 2018

