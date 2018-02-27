Salisbury High School student charged in school shooting threat

A ninth-grade Salisbury High School student accused of threatening to "shoot up" the school was charged.

Salisbury police say the juvenile, a 14-year-old, made the threat on social media. "It was determined that the original threat occurred in Ohio and was posted by a subject using the profile name Ray Andres," police say. The student reportedly changed an old Facebook account to mirror the account of the original poster.

Salisbury High was operating under a Code Orange lockdown last week because of the threats.

The student, whose name is not being released, was charged via juvenile petition. Police say this was an isolated situation and no one else was believed to be involved.

In a Connect-Ed call to parents, Brown said that there was an off-campus threat directed towards another high school with the initials SHS. That threat caused rumors to spread about Salisbury High.

Initially, Salisbury High was under a Code Yellow lockdown, but Brown said it was raised to Code Orange after there was an additional threat discovered on social media.

“You never want to have days like this," Brown said. "You never want to have a situation when you have to investigate things like this especially after the tragedy in Parkland, Florida, but I couldn’t have asked any more of my staff or my students.”

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.