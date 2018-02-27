Several lanes shut down after person hit, killed on I-85 in Gaston County

A portion of Interstate 85 in Gaston County was shut down after a person was hit and killed Tuesday morning.

According to Gastonia police, the incident shut down I-85 southbound near Bessemer City Road at Exit 14. Police said the wreck occurred around 6:30 a.m.

85 SB shut down at x14 for collision and will be shut down for an unknown amount of time. — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) February 27, 2018

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said all of the southbound lanes have been shut down. The lanes are expected to reopen around 9:30 a.m., according to the NCDOT.

The victim's name was not released.

Drivers can take Exit 17 to US 74 West as a detour to get back onto I-85 southbound.

No other details were released.

