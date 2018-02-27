Rowan-Salisbury School Board discusses possibility of resource officers in elementary schools

The deaths of 17 students and teachers in a Florida high school has prompted renewed discussions about safety in all schools, including elementary schools in the Rowan-Salisbury system.

During the Monday night meeting of the Rowan-Salisbury School Board, members spent some two hours in both open and closed discussing school safety and the possibility of adding SRO's to the 20 elementary schools in the system.

Estimates are that it would cost $112,000 per year for each fully trained and equipped officer. To staff each school would cost more than $2 million.

Board members will take up the issue again during the next meeting, and in the meantime will seek input from local law enforcement agencies.

