BLOG: First Alert Days declared for Wednesday, Thursday

Sunshine Back Tuesday!

Rain Soon To Return

Awesome Weekend!

High pressure will bring very nice weather to the region Tuesday before another system moves through during the middle of the week. After a little daybreak fog lifts, sunny skies and mild conditions will return with highs in the mid 60s.

Clear skies Tuesday evening will give way to more clouds overnight. It won't be quite as cold as Monday night, but many neighborhoods will drop back to the 30s Wednesday morning.

The next system will approach on Wednesday bringing an increase in cloud cover. By afternoon, showers will start to move in and will last off and on into the evening. Temperatures will be limited to the mid to upper 50s. The main event will be on Thursday. Heavy rain is likely - especially during the morning hours. Highs Thursday are still expected to reach the mid to upper 60s.

Both Wednesday and Thursday have been declared First Alert Days as rain will likely disrupt your outdoor plans.

Friday and the weekend will be a whole different ball game! We will be dry out nicely with sunny skies for three straight days! Highs will be a tad cooler though, in the low 60s, with overnight lows in the chilly 30s.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

