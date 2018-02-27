Chicken truck crashes in Union County, shuts down road - | WBTV Charlotte

Chicken truck crashes in Union County, shuts down road

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

It is unclear whether anyone was injured when a chicken truck crashed in Union County Tuesday morning. 

The wreck happened just before 3 a.m. on NC Highway 200 near South Potter Road in Waxhaw. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the road is closed near Potter Road. 

The road is expected to reopen around 7 a.m. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly