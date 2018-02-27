East Charlotte road closed after driver strikes utility pole, knocks down power lines

A portion of a road in east Charlotte has been shut down after a driver struck a utility pole, bringing down power lines Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened around 2 a.m. on Pecan Avenue and Chesterfield Avenue. Police say the driver reportedly struck a power pole and then fled the scene.

Officers tweeted that Pecan Avenue is closed between Bay Street and Shenandoah Avenue.

Traffic Alert: Pecan Ave is currently shut down between Bay St and Shenandoah Ave due to an overnight accident where a vehicle struck a pole. Drivers can take Hawthorne Ln as an alternate route. — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 27, 2018

It is unclear when the road will reopen. Drivers can take Hawthorne Lane as an alternate route.

No other details were released.

