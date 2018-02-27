East Charlotte road closed after driver strikes utility pole, kn - | WBTV Charlotte

East Charlotte road closed after driver strikes utility pole, knocks down power lines

Mike Rode | WBTV Mike Rode | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A portion of a road in east Charlotte has been shut down after a driver struck a utility pole, bringing down power lines Tuesday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened around 2 a.m. on Pecan Avenue and Chesterfield Avenue. Police say the driver reportedly struck a power pole and then fled the scene. 

Officers tweeted that Pecan Avenue is closed between Bay Street and Shenandoah Avenue. 

It is unclear when the road will reopen. Drivers can take Hawthorne Lane as an alternate route. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly