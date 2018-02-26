Billy Graham's personal pastor refers to him as 'down to earth'

Billy Graham was widely regarded as America's most prominent Christian leader, pastor to both presidents and everyday Americans. (Source: The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)

By the end of the public viewing, thousands are expected to walk through Billy Graham's childhood home.

Once entering the house next to the Graham Library, visitors are immersed in photos and other artifacts displayed in his childhood residence.

Most memorable of the tour comes as visitors walk single file past a simple pinewood coffin.

Rain during the day did not deter the faithful from staying away.

While mourners and admirers make up the bulk of well-wishers, one single visitor shared a special relationship with the televangelist.

It is Billy Graham's personal minister.

For more than 25 years, Dr. Donald Wilton of Spartanburg bears the title of being the personal pastor of America's pastor.

"Mr. Graham was every bit of the man so many saw him and thought him to be. I want you to know he was every bit of that and a whole lot more," he said.

There isn't any signage located on the library bearing Billy Graham's name, that some might point out is an indication of his humility.

"We would spend hours together playing with the dogs," Wilton told reporters.

His personal minister said Graham will be remembered for his deep humanity and what we didn't see when the cameras were off.

"Mr. Graham was just a real man living in a real word being in a real relationship with God who loved people like you and me for real," Wilton said.

