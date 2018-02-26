Local florists busy with arrangements for Billy Graham memorial events

Dozens of unique tributes to Reverend Billy Graham lay at his library’s entrance with cards marked from senders as far as South Korea.

While the public cannot drive beyond that entrance this week, Shane Warner and his crew can.

“We’ve just really been trying to keep up with the influx of orders we’ve had in,” the manager of Charlotte Flower Market says.

The shop has seen an increase in orders since Graham passed last week.

“People from all over really. All over the nation are just trying to send whatever they can to try to show their appreciation for Billy Graham,” Warner says.

Vehicles allowed onto library grounds this week are limited. Warner says his crews go in a back entrance.

“Once we’ve had them sign off on, they dispense it to where they feel they have the room for them,” he says.

Warner’s staff says they are honored just to be a part of the historic event.

“It is something we can honestly say we had a hand in. It’s something that’ll be seen by so many people and something we can honestly be proud of and appreciative that we had the opportunity to take place in,” he says.

Crews at the Billy Graham Library are happy to accept these floral arrangements from local shops, but the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association is also encouraging well-wishers to make a donation to the association in Graham’s memory.

BGEA says floral arrangements are being used for the public lie in repose, private funeral service and internment.

