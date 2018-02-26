BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE: Winthrop's Xavier Cooks Wins Big South Player of the Year

ROCK HILL, SC—Winthrop’s Xavier Cooks has been voted the 2017-18 Big South Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Year as the league announced its annual awards Monday evening.
In addition to his player of the year recognition, Cooks was an All-Big South First Team selection while Bjorn Broman earned All-Big South honorable mention honors. Anders Broman was named to the Big South All-Academic Team.
It was a career season for the Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia native as he set career-highs in points per game (17.6) in blocks (58) and steals (30). Cooks ranks first in the Big South in rebounds per game, blocks per game, field goal percentage, and defensive rebounds while ranking second in assists per game and third in scoring average.
The senior forward, who earned his second straight first team appearance, achieved a number of milestones this season. There was one achievement he stands alone as he became the first ever Big South player to achieve 1,500 points, 800 rebounds, 200 assists, 175 blocks and 100 steals. He has moved all the way into third all-time in Winthrop history with 1,754 points. Cooks set a new standard in two categories as he became the all-time leader in rebounds and blocked shots. The rebound record stood for just 36 years, passing Winthrop Hall of Famer Charles Brunson’s mark of 913.
Bjorn Broman also had a career year, setting career marks in points, points per game, rebounds, assists, steals, field goal percentage, field goals made, three-point field goals made, and three-point field goal percentage. He led the Big South in assist/turnover ratio and finished the regular season fifth in assists per game. His 71 three-points put him at 159 in his career, which is just one shy of cracking the program’s all-time Top 10.
Anders Broman was named to the Big South All-Academic Team for a second straight season, as he’s currently holding a 4.0 GPA working toward his master’s degree in sport & fitness administration. He earned a degree from Winthrop in exercise science with a 3.76 GPA. The Duluth, MN native was second on the team in scoring at 12.5 ppg and second on the team with 67 made threes. Anders Broman also set career-highs in points per game, rebounds, assists and steals.
This is the second straight season the league’s Player of the Year award was garnered by an Eagle as Keon Johnson earned the honor in 2016-17. Cooks joins Johnson, Fred McKinnon, and Greg Lewis as the only players in program history to be named the Big South Player of the Year.
2017-18 MEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE
First-Team All-Conference
Xavier Cooks, F, Sr., Winthrop
Chris Clemons, G, Jr., Campbell
Ahmad Thomas, G, Sr., UNC Asheville
Ed Polite Jr., F, Jr., Radford
MaCio Teague, G, Soph., UNC Asheville
Second-Team All-Conference
Christian Keeling, G, Soph., Charleston Southern
David Efianayi, G, R-Jr., Gardner-Webb
Scottie James, F, R-Soph., Liberty
Andre Fox, G, Jr., High Point
Jahaad Proctor, G, Soph., High Point
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Reggie Dillard, G, R-Sr., Presbyterian College
Liam O’Reilly, G, Sr., Gardner-Webb
Marcus Burk, G, Soph., Campbell
Carlik Jones, G, R-Fr., Radford
Bjorn Broman, G, Jr., Winthrop
All-Freshman Team
Carlik Jones, G, R-Fr., Radford
Phlandrous Fleming Jr., G, Fr., Charleston Southern
Jaheam Cornwall, G, Fr., Gardner-Webb
Elijah Cuffee, G, Fr., Liberty
Justyn Mutts, F, Fr., High Point
All-Academic Team
Cory Gensler, G, Soph., Campbell
Christian Keeling, G, Soph., Charleston Southern
Patrick Zeck, F, Soph., Gardner-Webb
Jahaad Proctor, G, Soph., High Point
Ryan Kemrite, G, R-Sr., Liberty
Dominic Ezeani, G, Soph., Longwood
JC Younger, G, Soph., Presbyterian College
Caleb Tanner, G, Jr., Radford
Kevin Vannatta, G, Sr., UNC Asheville
Anders Broman, G, R-Sr., Winthrop
Player of the Year
Xavier Cooks, F, Sr., Winthrop
Freshman of the Year
Carlik Jones, G, R-Fr., Radford
Defensive Player of the Year
Ahmad Thomas, G, Sr., UNC Asheville
Coach of the Year
Mike Jones, Radford
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Kevin Vannatta, G, Sr., UNC Asheville
