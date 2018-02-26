BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE: Winthrop's Xavier Cooks Wins Big South Player of the Year

ROCK HILL, SC—Winthrop’s Xavier Cooks has been voted the 2017-18 Big South Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Year as the league announced its annual awards Monday evening.

In addition to his player of the year recognition, Cooks was an All-Big South First Team selection while Bjorn Broman earned All-Big South honorable mention honors. Anders Broman was named to the Big South All-Academic Team.

It was a career season for the Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia native as he set career-highs in points per game (17.6) in blocks (58) and steals (30). Cooks ranks first in the Big South in rebounds per game, blocks per game, field goal percentage, and defensive rebounds while ranking second in assists per game and third in scoring average.

The senior forward, who earned his second straight first team appearance, achieved a number of milestones this season. There was one achievement he stands alone as he became the first ever Big South player to achieve 1,500 points, 800 rebounds, 200 assists, 175 blocks and 100 steals. He has moved all the way into third all-time in Winthrop history with 1,754 points. Cooks set a new standard in two categories as he became the all-time leader in rebounds and blocked shots. The rebound record stood for just 36 years, passing Winthrop Hall of Famer Charles Brunson’s mark of 913.

Bjorn Broman also had a career year, setting career marks in points, points per game, rebounds, assists, steals, field goal percentage, field goals made, three-point field goals made, and three-point field goal percentage. He led the Big South in assist/turnover ratio and finished the regular season fifth in assists per game. His 71 three-points put him at 159 in his career, which is just one shy of cracking the program’s all-time Top 10.

Anders Broman was named to the Big South All-Academic Team for a second straight season, as he’s currently holding a 4.0 GPA working toward his master’s degree in sport & fitness administration. He earned a degree from Winthrop in exercise science with a 3.76 GPA. The Duluth, MN native was second on the team in scoring at 12.5 ppg and second on the team with 67 made threes. Anders Broman also set career-highs in points per game, rebounds, assists and steals.

This is the second straight season the league’s Player of the Year award was garnered by an Eagle as Keon Johnson earned the honor in 2016-17. Cooks joins Johnson, Fred McKinnon, and Greg Lewis as the only players in program history to be named the Big South Player of the Year.

Xavier Cooks (Season Highlights/Milestones Reached)

First ever Big South player to achieve 1,500 points, 800 rebounds, 200 assists, 175 blocks and 100 steals

Became Winthrop’s all-time leader in rebounds (currently 968)

Became Winthrop’s all-time leader in blocks (currently 215)

Moved into second all-time at Winthrop in field goals made

Became the 3 rd player in program history to reach 1,700 points

Is 5 th player in league history to reach 1,700 points/950 rebounds

His 1,754 career points is tied for 20 th on the Big South’s all-time list

Leads the Big South with nine double-doubles

His 215 career blocks moves him into a tie for 6 th all-time in Big South history

Recorded triple-double with 11 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists against Reinhardt (The Big South’s first since 2011-12)

Scored career-high 36 points at Gardner-Webb, which is third most points scored by an Eagle in a road conference game

Just 1-of-2 NCAA D1 active players with 1,700 points and 950 rebounds

Current rank among NCAA Active D1 Leaders: Blocked Shots (6 th ) Rebounds (9 th ) Double-doubles (15 th ) Field goals made (18 th ) Points (29 th ) Rebounds per game (35 th ) Blocked shots per game (35 th )



Big South Rankings Points per game (3 rd ) Rebounds per game (1 st ) Field goal percentage (3 rd ) Assists per game (2 nd ) Blocks (1 st ) Blocks per game (1 st ) Assist/turnover ratio (9 th ) Offensive rebounds (8 th ) Defensive rebounds (1 st )



Bjorn Broman (Season Highlights/Milestones Reached)

Career-highs in scoring average, points, assists, steals, three-pointers made, three-point field goal percentage, field goals made and field goal percentage

Had 16 games in double-figures including his career-high 29 points at Radford

In the game at Radford he was 7-of-9 from three (career-high for threes in a game)

Became 20 th player in program history with 100 threes and is one shy of the program’s all-time Top 10 list (159)

Became the 11 th different player in program history to reach 70 or more threes in a single-season

His .433 three-point field goal percentage ranks 6 th best in a single-season and he’s 11 th all-time with a career percentage of .371

Ranks 30 th nationally in assist/turnover ratio

Along with his brother Anders the two have combined to score 1,304 points, which ranks as the 5 th best brother combo in Big South history

Big South Rankings Points per game (25th) Assists per game (7 th ) Three-point field goals per game (5 th ) Assist/turnover ratio (1 st )



AndersBroman (Season Highlights/Milestones Reached)

Career-highs in points per game, points, field goals made, field goal percentage, three-point field goals made, rebounds, rebounds per game, assists and steals

Scored 22 points (career-high at the time) at Colorado State on Nov. 14

Scored career-high 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting in win over Reinhardt

Scored in double-figures in 18 games and had three 20-point games

12 games of three or more three-pointers in a game

The team is 6-0 in games he attempted five or more free throws, 29-9 in games he scores eight or more points and 22-7 in games he scores 10 or more

Opened the season making 18 consecutive free throws

Ranks 14 th on Winthrop’s all-time three-point field goals made list despite playing just two seasons with the Eagles

Became the 21 st Eagle to hit 100 or more threes in a career

His career .398 three-point field goal percentage ranks 6 th all-time in program history

Big South Rankings Points per game (17 th ) Three-point field goals per game (7 th )



2017-18 MEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE

First-Team All-Conference

Xavier Cooks, F, Sr., Winthrop

Chris Clemons, G, Jr., Campbell

Ahmad Thomas, G, Sr., UNC Asheville

Ed Polite Jr., F, Jr., Radford

MaCio Teague, G, Soph., UNC Asheville

Second-Team All-Conference

Christian Keeling, G, Soph., Charleston Southern

David Efianayi, G, R-Jr., Gardner-Webb

Scottie James, F, R-Soph., Liberty

Andre Fox, G, Jr., High Point

Jahaad Proctor, G, Soph., High Point

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Reggie Dillard, G, R-Sr., Presbyterian College

Liam O’Reilly, G, Sr., Gardner-Webb

Marcus Burk, G, Soph., Campbell

Carlik Jones, G, R-Fr., Radford

Bjorn Broman, G, Jr., Winthrop

All-Freshman Team

Carlik Jones, G, R-Fr., Radford

Phlandrous Fleming Jr., G, Fr., Charleston Southern

Jaheam Cornwall, G, Fr., Gardner-Webb

Elijah Cuffee, G, Fr., Liberty

Justyn Mutts, F, Fr., High Point

All-Academic Team

Cory Gensler, G, Soph., Campbell

Christian Keeling, G, Soph., Charleston Southern

Patrick Zeck, F, Soph., Gardner-Webb

Jahaad Proctor, G, Soph., High Point

Ryan Kemrite, G, R-Sr., Liberty

Dominic Ezeani, G, Soph., Longwood

JC Younger, G, Soph., Presbyterian College

Caleb Tanner, G, Jr., Radford

Kevin Vannatta, G, Sr., UNC Asheville

Anders Broman, G, R-Sr., Winthrop

Player of the Year

Xavier Cooks, F, Sr., Winthrop

Freshman of the Year

Carlik Jones, G, R-Fr., Radford

Defensive Player of the Year

Ahmad Thomas, G, Sr., UNC Asheville

Coach of the Year

Mike Jones, Radford

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Kevin Vannatta, G, Sr., UNC Asheville

