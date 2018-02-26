CIAA: JCSU's Robert Davis CIAA Men's Basketball Player of the Year

Robert Davis Tabbed CIAA Men’s Basketball Player of the Year



Charlotte, N.C. (Feb. 26, 2018) – Johnson C. Smith University guard Robert Davis was tabbed as the CIAA Player of the Year the league announced at the annual CIAA Tournament Tip-off Luncheon on Monday at the Charlotte Convention Center.



Davis, a senior from West Friendship, Md., led the CIAA in scoring this season with 21.9 points-per-game. Over the course of the season, Davis scored in double-figures in every game in which he participated and currently owns a streak of 39 consecutive games in double-digits.



He also leads to league in free throw percentage (88.2%), is second in three-pointers made (75) and ranks third in field goals made (190). He also is sixth in steals (42) and 14th in assists (72).



His best scoring output of the season came in a 35-point outing against Tuskegee on Nov. 14. In CIAA play, he scored a season-best 29 points against Lincoln on Dec. 14 and at Winston-Salem State on Jan. 24.



The highest scoring outing of his career came during his junior season in 2017 when he torched Winston-Salem State in the Gaines Center on Feb. 15, 2017 to the tune of 46 points. Against the Rams, he tied the school record for most three-pointers made in a single game with nine.



Davis becomes the third player under the tutelage of longtime head coach Stephen Joyner, Sr. to be named CIAA Player of the Year. Trevin Parks secured the honor in 2013 and Stedmon Lemon received the designation in 2016.



Davis currently ranks 12th on the JCSU all-time scoring list with 1,541 points, just three points behind John Fulton (1,544).





