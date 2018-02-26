NJCAA: NJCAA To Open National Office in Charlotte

NJCAA announces opening of office in Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC – On a monumental day for the NJCAA, Dr. Christopher J. Parker, CEO, with approval from the association's Executive Committee announced the opening of a national office located in Charlotte, NC.

Standing in front of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce Board of Director's meeting in Charlotte, NC, Parker made the official announcement.

"We are extremely excited about the opening of this office," stated Parker. This will allow us to kick off our NJCAA Future Leaders Internship Program this summer, as well as have an outward facing presence in a thriving community to welcome NJCAA members from all across the country. With direct access to two major interstates and direct flights from nearly anywhere, the NJCAA will open its doors to visitors from all over the country."

The Charlotte location will serve as a national location, expanding the NJCAA's brand across the nation in unison with the current location in Colorado Springs, CO.

Charlotte, also known as the Queen City ranks as the 17th most populous city in the United States with over 800,000 people and features the ninth busiest airport in the world in Charlotte Douglas International. The state of North Carolina is home to 18 NJCAA members that participate in Region X competition.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for our city to establish new jobs, while concurrently creating a framework for young, talented leaders to advance in their training," said Charlotte Mayor Vi Alexander Lyles. "Collegiate athletics have continued to produce motivated and productive members of our business community and it is clear this partnership with the NJCAA will benefit all sides."

The Charlotte location will provide a unique opportunity to catapult the newest NJCAA endeavor- the Future Leaders Internship program. With an office strategically located across the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, the NJCAA will have the ability to host 20-30 prominent interns per year to build the NJCAA brand in multiple facets.

For more information on the Future Leaders Internship program, visit: NJCAA Future Leaders Internship Program Announcement | NJCAA Future Leaders Internship Program Homepage

The Charlotte office will be set to open in the summer of 2018.

The NJCAA partnered with a multitude of individuals and organizations throughout the Charlotte area, including Mayor Vi Lyles, Mecklenburg County, Charlotte Chamber of Commerce, Charlotte Regional Partnership, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, Charlotte Center City Partners, Bob Morgan and the Charlotte Sports Foundation, the Charlotte Hornets, and the Carolina Panthers.

About the NJCAA

Since 1938, the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) has served as the governing body of two-year college athletics, offering athletic and academic opportunities to college students. The NJCAA is the second-largest national intercollegiate athletic organization in the United States with over 500 member schools in 42 states. Each year nearly 60,000 student-athletes compete in one of 28 different sports and the organization sponsors