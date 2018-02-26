Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.

An unusual event tonight featuring Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney and CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox streaming a joint talk about school violence on Facebook live. While both agreed they’re against arming teachers, the police chief insisted that school resource officers should be ready to run into classrooms if they hear gunfire.

The Deputy who didn’t go into the Florida High School now says through his attorney, he thought the gunfire was coming from outside, not inside.

The parade of presidents has begun to pay respects for Billy Graham. President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush were able to touch the casket and say prayers during their visit today. Tomorrow, President Bill Clinton is expected mid-day. President Donald Trump will be at the funeral Friday. We haven’t heard if President Jimmy Carter will attend. We know President Barrack Obama will not.

Although there is no parking available for visitors to the Billy Graham, one group who is allowed are the florist deliveries. There has been a noticeable uptick in orders from out of town for local florists. We’re asking the Billy Graham Evangelic Association where all those flowers are going.

Former Carolina Panthers player Charles "Peanut" Tillman has completed training to become an FBI Agent. In football, Tillman made millions. For the government, he’ll make less than 70,000 a year.

