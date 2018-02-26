Police searching for Matthews man accused of robbing Wells Fargo

Police are searching for a man they say robbed a bank in Matthews Monday afternoon.

Around 3:17 p.m. police say they received a call from a representative at Wells Fargo in the 1400 block of Matthews Mint Hill Road stating they had just been robbed.

Officials say the male stood in line with other customers before approaching the counter passing a note stating that he wanted money and that he had a gun.

According to police no injuries were reported.

The suspect was seen leaving on foot headed towards Brigman Road.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5'07", 160 pounds with a slim build wearing a grey knit cap, dark jacket, grey t-shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes. He also had a band-aid on his left cheek.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 704-847-5555.

