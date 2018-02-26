Police locate Matthews man accused of robbing Wells Fargo

Police have identified a man accused of robbing a bank in Matthews Monday afternoon.

Detectives arrested Mark Andy Gavrilov Tuesday evening and charged him with armed robbery.

Around 3:17 p.m. police say they received a call from a representative at Wells Fargo in the 1400 block of Matthews Mint Hill Road stating they had just been robbed.

Officials say a man stood in line with other customers before approaching the counter passing a note stating that he wanted money and that he had a gun.

According to police no injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 704-847-5555.

