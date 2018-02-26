Cooks named Big South Player of the Year; Efianayi gets All-Conference honors

For the second straight year, Winthrop has the Big South Player of the Year as senior forward Xavier Cooks was named the POY on Monday. Gardner-Webb's David Efianayi was named to the All-Conference 2nd team.

Cooks follows Keon Johnson as POY and becomes the 4th Winthrop player all time to get the award.

Cooks is the only player in the league to rank in the top 5 in scoring at 17.6 points per game (3rd), rebounding per game at 8.9 (1st), defensive rebounds per game at 6.9 (1st), assists per game at 3.7 (2nd), field goals percentage at 51% (3rd), and blocks per game at 2.1 (1st).

The senior had 8 games of 20 points or more and 8 double doubles.

Cooks is the only player in Big South history to have 1,500 points, 800 rebounds, 200 assists, 175 blocks, and 100 steals.

Efianayi was named 2nd team All-Conference after a junior season where he averaged 17.5 points per game which is 4th best in the Big South.

He was also 6th in the league in free throw percentage at 80% and was 10th in field goal percentage at 43%.

Winthrop's Bjorn Broman and Gardner-Webb's Liam O'Reilly were honorable mention All-Conference.

Jaheam Cornwall of Gardner-Webb made the Big South All-Freshman team.

On the academic side of things, Patrick Zeck of Gardner-Webb and Anders Broman of Winthrop made the All-Academic team.

