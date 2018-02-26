Former president Obama will not attend Graham funeral

Former President Barack Obama is not planning to attend memorial services for the late evangelist Rev. Billy Graham this week.

Obama's office disclosed the former president's plans Monday.

Former President George W. Bush paid his respects to Graham, known as the pastor to presidents, Monday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library in North Carolina.

Former President Bill Clinton will visit Tuesday to honor Graham's memory.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend Graham's funeral Friday in North Carolina after the preacher lies in honor at the U.S. Capitol this week.

Obama tweeted last week after Graham's death that he was "a humble servant who prayed for so many" and who gave hope to generations.

