JCSU guard Robert Davis named CIAA Player of the Year; Ross and Kirchman get All CIAA honors

Big day for the men's basketball program as senior guard Robert Davis was named the CIAA Player of the Year. Guard Christian Kirchman and forward Roddric Ross would garner All CIAA honors.

Davis led the league in scoring this season as he averaged 21.9 points per game. He has scored double figures in every game he has played in this season. Take it back even further, he is on a 39 game streak of scoring in double figures.

He also led the league in free throw percentage at 88.2%, second in three pointers made with 75, and third in field goals made with 190.

Kirchman leads the league in assists with 182 and leads the league in steals with 56. The senior is also 2nd in the CIAA in free throw percentage at 82.9%.

In his first year with the Golden Bulls, Ross averaged 14.3 points per game. He is 6th in the CIAA in field goals mad with 145 and 6th in defensive rebounds with 124. The junior also leads the team with double doubles.

Livingstone's Roger Ray also got All-CIAA honors.

The Golden Bulls start their run to a potential CIAA tournament title on Wednesday, when they take on the winner Lincoln vs Fayetteville State.

Livingstone starts their run in the tournament on Wednesday as well when they take on Elizabeth City State.

