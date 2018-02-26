Awards announced by Spencer Police

Last week the Spencer Police Department awarded officers for their work ion several categories, according to a news release provided to WBTV by Chief Mike James.

Areas of recognition for 2017 are as follows:

Officer W. Comer- Most DWI Arrests

Officer C. Insley- Most Citations

Officer C. Insley- Most Criminal Papers Served

Officer T. Honeycutt- Most Business Foot Patrols

Officer T. Honeycutt- Most Incident Reports Completed

Officer C. Insley- Most Felony Arrests

Officer T. Honeycutt- Most House Checks

Officer W. Comer- Most Activity Logs

Officer W. Comer- Most Museum Checks

Officer C. Insley- Most Misdemeanor Arrests

Officer T. Honeycutt- Most Park Checks

Officer C. Insley- Most Traffic Stops

Officer W. Comer- Most Residential Foot Patrols

Officer T. Honeycutt- Most Civil Papers Served

Officer T. Honeycutt- Most Traffic Crashes Investigated

Officer S. Safrit- Police Leadership Award- Voted on by all members of Spencer PD

First Sergeant M. Brigman- Highest Qualification Score with all issued weapons

