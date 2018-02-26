Stellar week earns Kellan Grady another A-10 honor

Coming off a 30-point effort, Davidson’s Kellan Grady has been named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week for the fifth time this season, as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

A freshman from Boston, Mass., Grady finished the week (Feb. 19-26) averaging 29 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists, while shooting 70.4 percent (19-27) overall, 44 percent (4-9) from 3-point range and 80 percent (16-20) at the charity stripe.

The 6-5 guard began the week with a game-high 28 points and 5 rebounds in Davidson’s convincing win over Fordham.

He capped his week by matching his season-high of 30 points on 8-of-14 shooting at Duquesne. In addition, he drilled 3-of-6 from long range and converted 11-of-14 free throws.

The Wildcats' top-scoring freshman since Stephen Curry averaged 21.5 points in 2006-07, Grady is contributing 17.1 points per game and shooting better than 50 percent from the floor.

Up Next

Davidson (17-10, 12-4 A-10) will play its final road contest of the 2017-18 regular season with a 9 p.m. tip at St. Bonaventure on Tuesday.

Press release provided by Davidson College