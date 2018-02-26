One killed in crash after inmate accused of stealing work truck in Gaston Co.

An inmate is accused of stealing a work truck on a job site in Gaston County Monday afternoon. Officials confirmed that the inmate was killed in a crash connected to the theft.

The inmate, David A. Woods, left his outside work assignment and was reported missing at 12:50 p.m., officials say.

Communication officials say the inmate stole the truck around 12:50 p.m. off of South Main Street near I-85 and Mile Marker 22 and fled the scene. Police said a crash that happened a short time later on I-85 near Exit 14 was connected to the incident.

Woods was driving a city of Lowell Ford pickup truck at the time of the crash.

Officials say he was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.

Lowell police, Gastonia police department and the Division of Prisons are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.