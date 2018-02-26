Here’s how you can get special access to view Billy Graham at the US Capitol

U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger is offering some people special access to view the body of Rev. Billy Graham at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

Pittenger’s office announced that the special passes will allow viewers to bypass general lines of those waiting to pay tribute to the late evangelist, who died last week at 99.

Interested residents of the 9th Congressional District are asked to call 202-225-1976 “as soon as possible” to RSVP.

Public viewing is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.