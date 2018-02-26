Bullet-proof equipment for firefighters to be discussed at CLT City Council meeting

Charlotte City Council is meeting Monday evening to discuss several proposals, including approving the purchase of ballistics protection equipment for Charlotte firefighters and adjusting staffing for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's aviation department.

The ballistics equipment would include bullet-proof vests and plates, and face shields and helmets.

The proposal comes following the deadly Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.

"Since 2009, active shooter events have increased significantly in the United States. Firefighters are often called to work closely with CMPD to provide support and immediate medical attention," city officials say. "The purchase of ballistic protection will provide Charlotte Fire Department the equipment necessary

to safely respond without hesitation in these situations."

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking the approval for additional full-time positions to support the corporate security model at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The corporate model would allow for a collaborative approach in providing a high-level of safety and security to airport passengers, tenants, and business partners 24-7.

CMPD and Aviation are requesting the staffing plan due to airlines' request.

The Aviation department would continue to fund expenses associated with CMPD providing service at Charlotte Douglas.

The meeting is set for 5 p.m.

