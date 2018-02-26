Iredell County woman facing 24 forgery charges

A 77-year-old Iredell County woman is accused of forging checks and other documents.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, a man found 25 checks had been drafted from his personal checking account for over $57,000. The victim told deputies that he believed a family member was responsible for taking his funds.

Detectives were able to get copies of the forged checks and other documents. Deputies say they then interviewed Janet Johnson Huie, of Hamptonville, who "admitted" to taking the checks and forging the victim's signature.

She was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense and 24 counts of forgery of endorsement. Deputies said the crime took place from April 2009 to November 2010.

Huie was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. She was given a $60,000 secured bond.

