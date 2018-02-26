Man struck, killed in Rock Hill identified

A man fatally struck by a vehicle in York County Saturday evening was identified by the coroner as 60-year-old Issac Barnett.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the incident happened around 9:32 p.m. at the intersection of Crawford Road and Daisy Street, within the city limits of Rock Hill.

Upon arrival, police found Barnett lying on his back in the southbound lane of Crawford Road, officers said. Police say a woman on scene was performing CPR on the man who was unconscious and not breathing.

No one has been charged.

