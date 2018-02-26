Public paying respects to Reverend Billy Graham in Charlotte

Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse employees pay their respects to Rev. Billy Graham on Monday at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. Graham died on Wednesday at the age of 99. (Jeff Siner | Charlotte Observer)

Thousands are expected to attend Reverend Billy Graham’s public visitation Monday and Tuesday in Charlotte.

Visitors began paying respects at 8 a.m. Monday at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. Graham's body will lie in repose at the Graham Family Homeplace through Tuesday.

The homestead was built on the family’s dairy farm in 1927 on Park Road and later moved to the grounds of the Billy Graham Library.

George Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush arrived just before 4 p.m. to pay tribute to Graham at the library bearing Graham’s name.

RELATED: Viewings and visit by the Bushes begin week of mourning

Former President Bill Clinton plans to pay his respects to the late Billy Graham on Tuesday at Graham’s childhood home in Charlotte, a source close to Clinton told the Observer Monday.

RELATED: Another former president expected to pay respects to Billy Graham this week

There will not be parking at the Billy Graham Library either day, but there will be buses shuttling from the Operation Christmas Child headquarters on Forest Point Boulevard and from the Business Valet lot at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Each day, the buses will shuttle from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

For those attending the visitation Monday and Tuesday, some items will not be allowed on the buses, including cameras, backpacks, any purse larger than a “clutch,” signs, food and beverage and weapons.

Graham's casket will remain closed.

Anyone wishing to bring flowers on Monday and Tuesday is asked instead to make a donation to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

A ceremonial motorcade brought Rev. Billy Graham's body back to Charlotte from Asheville on Saturday as hundreds lined the streets to pay their respects.

The procession departed from the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove in Asheville around 11:25 a.m. and arrived in Charlotte around 2:30 p.m. The motorcade ended just after 3 p.m. at the Billy Graham Library.

A private prayer service was held at the Training Center at the Cove for Graham's family. That service began at 10:45 a.m.

Before the departure from Asheville, Graham's family members watched as his casket was carried to the hearse by six pallbearers, consisting of Graham's grandson's and husbands of his granddaughters.

Inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary had a hand in laying America's Pastor to rest. At Rev. Graham's request, Angola inmates built his plywood casket in 2006.

Graham died just before 8 a.m. Wednesday from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville. He turned 99 on Nov. 7.

Rev. Graham's body will be brought to the U.S. Capitol to "lie in honor" in the Rotunda on Wednesday, Feb. 28 until Thursday, March 1, House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Thursday.

RELATED: Rev. Billy Graham to lie in honor in U.S. Capitol Rotunda ahead of Charlotte burial

Graham’s funeral service starts at noon on Friday, March 2. The funeral will be private and open only to invited guests. Burial will follow.

Click here for continuing coverage on Rev. Billy Graham

About 2,300 people are being invited to the funeral, including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and all of the living former U.S. presidents.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.