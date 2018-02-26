Toyota of N Charlotte explains how to budget for car maintenance

Part of being a responsible car owner is scheduling routine car maintenance. Without it, your car’s performance suffers and your resale value drops, which means it’s hard to get the money you deserve if you sell down the road. However, owning a car isn’t exactly cheap! You need to budget to ensure you can make your monthly car payment and similarly, you should budget to ensure you can schedule the car maintenance you need. Toyota of N Charlotte is here to help!

What should you be budgeting for when it comes to Charlotte auto service?

There are four main services you should budget for when it comes to routine car maintenance. Our Charlotte Toyota service techs recommend setting aside money for the following!

1) Oil changes

How much: Between $25-$70

How often: Depends on the type of oil you use – between 3,000 – 5,000 for conventional and 5,000 – 10,000 for synthetic.

Why: It’s absolutely essential to get oil changes for your car. Oil keeps the temperatures down inside the engine and help to keep everything lubricated so parts can move freely. When you run out of oil or it gets too dirty, your engine stops functioning efficiently, can overheat, and can even seize up due to high temps.

2) Tire rotations

How much: Between $25-$50

How often: Every 6,000 – 8,000 miles

Why: It’s important to rotate your tires because without regular rotation, they wear unevenly. This means you’ll have to replace them more often. Our Charlotte car maintenance techs will rotate your tires from front to back and left to right to ensure all of them wear the same and by doing so, extend their life.

3) Air filter change

How much: $25-$50

How often: Every 15,000 – 30,000 miles

Why: Your air filter helps to filter the air that gets pulled into your car’s engine. It keeps out dirt and debris that would otherwise clog things up. However, when the air filter gets too dirty the engine can’t pull in enough air and your car’s performance will suffer accordingly. Be sure to schedule this Charlotte auto maintenance as needed.

4) Brake service

How much: $100-$300 per axle

How often: Every 25,000 to 70,000 miles

Why: Brake service is imperative – your safety and the safety of those around you depends on it. One of the most common aspects of brake service is replacing the brake pads. Our techs should be able to check them for you every time you come in and replace them as needed – it’s different for every driver depending on how they drive.

Schedule your car maintenance today

Ready to schedule car maintenance? Visit Toyota of N Charlotte today. We’re just off I-77 at exit 23 in Huntersville.

