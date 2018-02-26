FIRST ALERT: Showers could impact your morning commute

First Alert Day - Wet Monday

Several Days of Rain This Week

Hold On For The Weekend!

A First Alert Day has been issued for showers that will affect your Monday morning rush to work and/or school. It's not a bad idea to leave a few minutes early, just to make sure you arrive on time. The best chance for rain will come the first half of the day, with more widely scattered showers in the afternoon before the rain chance quickly drops off by the evening.

The rain does not appear to be terribly heavy, but it will be around a good bit of the day, so both the morning and perhaps even that afternoon commutes will be impacted. Highs will be a bit cooler as compared to late, in the low 60s, though, still above the 57 degrees late-February average high.

Tuesday will be completely different and probably the nicest day of the week, with lots of sun and afternoon readings in the mid 60s.

The next system approaches for the midweek period and First Alert Days have already been hoisted for Wednesday and Thursday. There is a 70 percent chance for showers on Wednesday but that increases to 80 percent Wednesday night and Thursday. There could be pockets of heavy rain and even a thunderstorm as a cold front moves through and dries us out for the Friday and the weekend.

High temperatures will be close to 60 degrees on Wednesday, then jump to the upper 60s on Thursday.

The model trend strongly suggests a nice clear-out on Friday, setting the stage for a beautiful weekend...the first one in a long time!

Hope you have a great week!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

