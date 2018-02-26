Public visitation at Billy Graham Library today

Good morning to you. It's Christine Sperow checking in with you on this Monday, February 26. Thanks for reading my email. I just wanted to invite you to turn us on as soon as you wake up. WBTV News This Morning is live from 4:30-7 a.m., so let's get the morning started together!

TODAY:.You can pay tribute to the late Reverend Billy Graham. Today is the first of two days where Graham's body will lie in repose at the Graham Family Homeplace. The public visitation begins this morning at 8 o'clock.

Thousands are expected to come out to show their respects. WBTV's Kristi O'Connor is reporting from the grounds of the library with all the information you need to know including where to go for parking since that will not be available to the public today and tomorrow. We're also following new details in the week long events surrounding Rev. Graham.

In the wake of the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead some companies are cutting business ties with the National Rifle Association. Over the weekend Delta and United Airlines joined a growing list of companies that say they will no longer offer flight discounts to NRA members. WBTV's Caroline Hicks is on your side this morning with what people locally are saying about it.

In Pyeongchang the Olympic Cauldron has been extinguished and the torch is now in China's hands. We'll show you the moments from the Closing Ceremonies.

NEW at 6:45 a.m.: All this week you'll notice women in Charlotte wearing the same black dress all week. It's for a campaign raising awareness about a problem children and families are facing in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

FIRST ALERT DAY: We're covered in rain to start the morning. It's going to be a wet commute to work and school. Meteorologist Al Conklin is giving the forecast now!

