Person seriously injured in northwest Charlotte shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

Person seriously injured in northwest Charlotte shooting

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A person was injured in a shooting in northwest Charlotte Sunday night. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened just before midnight in the 4100 block of Tillman Road.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with serious injuries. 

No one has been arrested, police say. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly