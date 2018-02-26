Person shot, injured in east Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Person shot, injured in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was injured in a shooting in east Charlotte Sunday night. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. in the 3200 block of Kayla Lane.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. 

