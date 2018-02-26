Woman fatally struck in southwest Charlotte identified

A woman hit and killed in the Steele Creek area of southwest Charlotte Monday morning has been identified by police as 41-year-old Lakeisha Isaac.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Isaac was struck by the driver of a 2002 Toyota Celica on South Tryon Street and Steelecroft Parkway around 4 a.m.

Police say the driver of the Toyota Celica was heading northeast on South Tryon Street when he struck the woman, who was in the road. MEDIC pronounced Isaac dead on scene, officers said.

The inbound lanes of South Tryon were shut down for several hours following the incident. The lanes have since reopened, police say.

Drivers were able to take Shopton Road and Steele Creek Road as alternate routes during the closure, officers tweeted.

Police say the woman was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident. Alcohol and speed were not factors in the wreck, police say.

Isaac's family has been notified of her death.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

