After companies end partnership with NRA, members say departure is 'knee-jerk' reaction

Those who are for and against the NRA have had a lot to say about the companies that are breaking ties with the gun group.

Some who hold memberships with the NRA feel as if some companies are attacking gun owners, Those who are anti-gun say its about time these companies cut ties with the rifle organization.

Guns get some people riled up, but for Nathan Davis, being at the shooting range puts him at ease.

"Everything thing else falls away, all the other cares in the world. I'm focused on this really small minute target," Davis said.

So, it only makes sense that Davis is the general manager at Blackstone Shooting Sports. He says he strongly believes in fighting for the second amendment right to bear arms and that's why he's also a member of the NRA.

"I definitely appreciate the lobbying efforts in Washington, I think that's a very, very vitally important function that they serve," Davis said.

Being an NRA member also means the right to discounts and other benefits at commercial companies, but some of those benefits will soon be gone as more than a dozen hotel, insurance, car rental and airline companies will back out of its partnership with the gun organization.

All of this comes on the heel of the mass school shooting in Florida where 17 students were killed.

"Whether it's the right business decision or not, that remains to be seen. I would tend to think that it's probably not and that it's more of a knee-jerk reaction instead of a well rounded and grounded business decision," Davis said.

Anti-gun groups, such as Moms Demand Change, have been petitioning for companies to break away from the NRA for years.

The North Carolina chapter leader for Moms Demand Change sent a statement in part which says, "American businesses have the responsibility to make ethical decisions. As consumers of these products, it's up to us to ask them to live up to their values."

The NRA has released its own statement regarding its break-up with the dozen businesses, saying in part, "Let it be absolutely clear. The loss of a discount will neither scare not distract one single NRA member from our mission to stand and defend the individual freedoms that have always made America the greatest nation in the world."

On Twitter, consumers have joined in on the conversation too using the hashtag #BoycottNRA and are now asking for companies such as FedEx and Amazon to pull its partnership as well.

Click here for a look at the full statements from both the NRA and Moms Demand Change.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.