Thousands to honor Billy Graham during week of events before funeral

Thousands are expected to attend Billy Graham’s public visitation Monday and Tuesday. A collective 28 hours, open to the public in Charlotte.

Some people in Charlotte have also found other ways to honor the reverend’s legacy.

A group of people gathered in Marshall Park Sunday night to honor Billy Graham in their own way, and several of them plan to join the group of thousands that will be at the Billy Graham Library starting Monday, to pay their respects in person.

“I’m glad to know he has effected so many people,” event attendee Luis Ta said.

The group “Million Youth March of Charlotte” says members of the Graham crusade came to their candlelight vigil held in 2016 for Keith Lamont Scott.

“We needed to do something in return and this was the perfect opportunity to,” event organizer Mario Black said.

Several there Sunday, also plan to pay their respects during the public visitation at the Graham Family Homeplace.

It will be open to all Monday and Tuesday on the library grounds.

Francis Britto was scoping out the parking lot Sunday night in preparation.

“I really respect the man, just to be able to walk by his casket. Just to be able to walk by,” Britto said.

There will not be parking at the Billy Graham Library either day, but there will be buses shuttling from two spots. The Operation Christmas Child headquarters on Forest Point Boulevard, and the Business Valet lot at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Each day, the buses will shuttle from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Thousands plan to visit “America’s Pastor” one last time as other tributes continue across the area.

For those attending the visitation Monday and Tuesday, some items will not be allowed on the buses, including cameras, backpacks, any purse larger than a “clutch,” signs, food and beverage and weapons.

Anyone wishing to bring flowers on Monday and Tuesday are asked instead to make a donation to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

