Pedestrian struck, injured in west Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian struck, injured in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A pedestrian was injured after being struck in west Charlotte Sunday evening.

According to Medic, the incident happened at an intersection of Billy Graham Parkway and Scott Futrell Drive.

Medical officials say the person was treated for serious injuries and transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

There's no word on arrests and no further information has been released.

